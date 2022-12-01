Russian forces in Kaliningrad Region reinforced with artillery regiment — source

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Russian forces in the Kaliningrad Region were reinforced by an artillery regiment, which was assigned to the Baltic Fleet coastal and ground forces corps, a source close to the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS Thursday.

"An artillery regiment has been assigned to the Baltic Fleet army corps since December 1," the source said.

Earlier on Thursday, the Baltic Fleet press office said that the Fleet commander Vice Admiral Viktor Liina visited the artillery regiment in Kaliningrad.

The media also reported a motorized infantry division has been established within the Baltic Fleet coastal and group forces corps. It includes three motorized infantry regiments and a tank regiment.