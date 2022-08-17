Russian naval strike group to deter enemy forces in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, August 17. /TASS/. Over ten Russian surface ships and submarines and also aircraft of the Northern Fleet are involved in the drills that kicked off in the Barents Sea and on the coast of Arctic islands, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The Northern Fleet has commenced a scheduled exercise with a combined arms strike force to cope with crisis situations in the Arctic. The maneuvers involve over 10 surface ships and submarines, and also aircraft and air defense units of the 45th Air Force and Air Defense Army. The Northern Fleet’s flagship, heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Pyotr Veliky is the biggest participant in the exercise," the press office said in a statement.

During the maneuvers that will last until the end of the week, the participating forces will practice defense and the assignments of containing the enemy in the Barents Sea and repelling an attack on Russia’s islands and coastline in the Arctic, the press office said.

"The participating forces are set to deliver fire from shipborne missile, artillery and anti-submarine warfare weapons against surface, underwater and aerial targets in the Barents Sea. The area of the live-fire drills will be closed for shipping and flights," the statement reads.