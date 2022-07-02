Allied forces arrive in downtown Lisichansk, Chechnya’s Kadyrov says

GROZNY, July 2. /TASS/. Allied forces have arrived in the Lisichansk city center, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday.

"Lisichansk is ours. Our forces have arrived in the city center," he noted.

Kadyrov’s aide Apty Alaudinov, in turn, said that allied forces had taken full control of the city and started a mop-up operation.

"The Akhmat special operations unit and the Second Corps of the LPR People’s Militia have arrived in downtown Lisichansk. A mop-up operation is underway in the city. It is completely surrounded and we are in full control," he said in a video posted on Kadyrov’s Telegram channel.