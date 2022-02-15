Russian Tu-22M3 bombers, MiG-31K fighters deploy to Syria for Mediterranean drills

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Tu-22M3 bombers and MiG-31K fighters carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles have deployed to Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria to participate in the Russian Navy’s Mediterranean maneuvers, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The long-range aircraft involving Tu-22M3 bombers and MiG-31K fighters with Kinzhal airborne systems have deployed to the Hmeymim airfield for participation in the naval drills of the Russian Navy’s inter-fleet task force in the eastern Mediterranean. The crews of Russia’s Aerospace Force have performed flights from their home airfields, covering over 1,500 km. During the exercise, the pilots of long-range aviation will accomplish assigned missions," the ministry said in a statement.

As the press office of the US 6th Fleet reported earlier, three NATO carrier strike groups converged in the Mediterranean Sea on February 6-7. The US Harry Truman carrier strike group integrated with the French carrier Charles de Gaulle’s task force and Italian carrier Cavour strike groups. The integrated squadron included a large number of ships and support vessels and shipborne air groups.