Russian marines’ air defense teams repel air strikes in Union Resolve drills in Belarus

MINSK, February 11. /TASS/. Air defense teams of the Russian marine corps are practicing repelling a hypothetical enemy’s air strikes with a live-fire exercise during the Union Resolve 2022 joint military drills in Belarus, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"At the Baranovichi training ground, air defense units of the Russian Armed Forces’ marine infantry are practicing repelling adversary air strikes in a live-fire exercise. Units of a mechanized brigade of the Belarusian armed forces are engaged in a training defensive battle," the ministry said on its Telegram channel.

In the Gomel area, Russian paratroopers are conducting reconnaissance and search operations to block and eliminate the hypothetical enemy’s subversive/reconnaissance groups and illegal armed gangs, it said.

In the Rechitsa area, Russian motor rifle troops "are thwarting the simulated enemy’s air strikes, practicing the tasks of maintaining survivability, exiting and assuming defensive positions and surmounting a water obstacle on the Pripyat River," the Belarusian Defense Ministry specified.

At the Gozhsky firing range, the personnel of a Belarusian mechanized brigade are engaged in a training defensive battle, it said. "Air defense troops are shielding command posts, emplacements, areas of the defense of military units and formations from enemy air strikes," the statement says.

At the Brestsky training ground, the Belarusian special operations forces and the Russian paratroopers and motor rifle troops are practicing protecting military facilities, logistics convoys and uncovering arms caches of illegal armed gangs, the Belarusian Defense Ministry informed.

Union Resolve 2022 drills

The Union Resolve 2022 Russia-Belarus joint drills are running on Belarusian territory on February 10-20. The participating troops are practicing fighting and repelling external aggression, countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State.

As the Russian Defense Ministry reported, during the joint drills, the troops will practice reinforcing the state border in potential areas of the illegal penetration of armed gangs into the territory of Belarus and shutting down channels of the supply of arms, munitions and other means that can be used for destabilizing the situation in the country, eliminating outlawed armed gangs and enemy subversive and reconnaissance groups.

The troops are practicing their joint operations at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky training grounds in Belarus. The Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi airfields are also involved in the drills.