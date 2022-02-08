Militant leaders plotting acts of sabotage in four Syrian governorates

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Militant leaders are hatching acts of sabotage against government officials and facilities in Syria’s Homs, Damascus, Daraa, and al-Sweida governorates, Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"According to our information, militant leaders are plotting acts of sabotage against government officials and facilities in the Homs, Damascus, Daraa, and al-Sweida governorates," he said.

He stressed that the Russian reconciliation center continues efforts geared toward peaceful resolution of the conflict and helps the Syrian people to restore peaceful life.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.

Eighteen people have been killed in terror attacks on US-controlled territories on the Euphrates eastern bank in the past three days, Oleg Zhuravlev said.

"The activities of US troops, who are illegitimately deployed to the Syrian territory, continue to have negative influence on the situation in the country. The security situation on territories on the Euphrates eastern bank, which are controlled by pro-American power bodies, is critical," he said. "Over the past three days alone, ten terror attacks and acts of sabotage have been staged in this region. Eighteen people have been killed and 25 have been injured.

Apart from that, he said that two Syrian soldiers were wounded in sniper fire by terrorists at the positions of government forces near the settlements of al-Fatatwat and Kuljok.