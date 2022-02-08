Over 100 UK special ops servicemen to arrive in Donbass soon, LPR says

LUGANSK, February 8. /TASS/. Over 100 servicemen of the UK Special Forces will arrive in Donbass in the near future, within the framework of regular units they will be able to conduct reconnaissance and sabotage activities, Lugansk People’s Militia spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"We received information that more than 100 soldiers of the United Kingdom Special Forces are arriving in Ukraine. Despite the fact that the United Kingdom officially states that these servicemen are instructors and will allegedly train the Ukrainian army, our intelligence obtained verifiable information that the British special operations servicemen arrived as regular units and can perform reconnaissance and sabotage tasks. In the near future, their arrival is expected in <...> the zone of the so-called operation of unified forces (Ukraine’s armed forces’ operation in Donbass - TASS)," the spokesman said.

Additionally, he noted that the intelligence of the LPR’s People’s Militia obtained information on the results of the inspection of the combat readiness of Ukrainian troops before the offensive. "During the inspection, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces [Valery] Zaluzhny pointed out an extremely low staffing of military units with medical personnel and the unpreparedness of medical facilities to receive a large number of those wounded <...>. He gave instructions to staff the units with medical personnel as soon as possible," the spokesman said.