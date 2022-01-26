Russian Baltic Fleet’s Su-30SM, Su-24 aircraft deliver bombing strikes in drills

KALININGRAD, January 26. /TASS/. Over 10 crews of Su-24M frontline bombers and Su-30SM multirole fighters of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation delivered bombing strikes against ground targets during scheduled drills in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Over 10 crews of Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft of the Fleet’s naval aviation delivered strikes with air-launched weapons against ground targets at a practice range in the Kaliningrad Region," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots performed flights to the designated area where they conducted precision bombing with OFAB-100 air bombs against full-size targets simulating enemy command posts, engineering fortifications, manpower and military hardware. The bombing strikes were delivered from altitudes ranging from 500 to 1,100 meters against ground targets, the press office specified.

"All of the pilots’ practical operations were recorded by data recording equipment installed on combat vehicles and also on the ground in the area of combat employment. The analysis of the equipment’s data showed that all the targets were 100% struck," the statement says.

It was earlier reported that about 20 combat ships and support vessels of the Baltic Fleet were involved in the Fleet’s scheduled maneuvers, including missile corvettes and boats, small anti-submarine warfare ships, coastal and harbor minesweepers, and also fixed-and rotary-wing aircraft of the Baltic Fleet’s naval aviation.

During the naval maneuvers, the crews of missile corvettes held artillery fire against aerial targets while a minesweeping force practiced hunting and eliminating mines planted by a notional enemy. Also, units of the Fleet’s marine corps conducted a march to the designated area of the drills on the Baltic Sea coast in the Kaliningrad Region.