Su-34 fighter-bombers eliminate enemy aircraft in Urals drills

YEKATERINBURG, January 12. /TASS/. The crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers from an air division of the Central Military District breached air defenses and eliminated a notional enemy’s aerodrome and aircraft during the first training flights in 2022, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In accomplishing their tasks, the crews of Su-34 fighter-bombers delivered about 20 bombing strikes against the notional aerodrome infrastructural facilities of the hypothetical enemy and conducted over 30 launches of S-13 air-to-surface rockets," the press office said in a statement.

While approaching the area of accomplishing their combat training missions, the pilots breached the multilayered air defenses, employing the Khibiny electronic warfare systems and flying at the lowest permissible altitude of about 50 meters, the statement says.

The pilots approached the target area from different directions to effectively breach the enemy air defenses. The fighter-bombers delivered bombing strikes sequentially from the horizontal flight and missile strikes while nosediving towards the earlier designated targets, the press office said.

The drills of operational-tactical aircraft held near Kurgan in the Urals involved 12 aircraft, in particular, Su-34 fighter-bombers and Su-24MR reconnaissance planes, about 20 pieces of ground equipment and around 150 flight, ground and flight control personnel, the press office specified.