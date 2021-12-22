Russian naval ships thwart enemy missile/bombing strike in Caspian drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, December 22. /TASS/. The crews of the Caspian Flotilla’s ships repelled a notional enemy’s missile and bombing strike in air defense drills, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The air defense quick reaction alert forces took part in the drills at the Caspian Flotilla’s base to detect unidentified aerial targets and repel a missile and bombing strike by the notional enemy’s air attack weapons," the press office said in a statement.

"Overall, the drills involved over 10 surface ships of the Caspian Flotilla, including the missile ships Dagestan and Tatarstan and the missile/artillery corvettes Grad Sviyazhsk, Volgodonsk, Makhachkala and Astrakhan," the statement says.

During the drills, the naval sailors activated radio-electronic camouflage means to mislead the mock enemy and practiced measures when setting tasks for the naval ships’ air defense posts via various communications channels, the press office said.

Upon detecting the enemy targets, the air defense teams notionally eliminated them from the Palash and Palma missile/artillery systems and also from the AK-630 and AK 630-M2 Duet artillery guns, the press office specified.