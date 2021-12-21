Number of Russia’s long-range delivery vehicles of smart weapons to grow 30% by 2026

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The number of Russia’s intermediate and long-range delivery vehicles carrying smart weapons will grow 30% by 2026, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s enlarged board meeting on Tuesday.

"As a result of operative management of cash flows more than 258 billion rubles will be spent on high accuracy weapons. By 2026, the number of long-range delivery vehicles carrying smart weapons will grow by 30% and that of cruise missiles of different types will double," he said.

Earlier, Shoigu said that the number of high accuracy cruise missiles in the Russian armed forces had grown 30 times since 2012 and of their delivery vehicles, more than 12 times.