Russia’s Aerospace Force builds up combat potential with air defense systems, new aircraft

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia counters potential threats in the aerospace by perfecting the combat potential of its Aerospace Force, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats on Thursday.

"Another satellite of the single space system has been put into orbit to build up the aerospace defense capabilities of timely detecting and warning of a missile attack. Efforts continue to build over-the-horizon radar stations that make it possible to control the airspace at a distance of up to 2,000 km from our border," Gerasimov said.

The Russian Aerospace Force is outfitting its units and formations with advanced and upgraded aircraft, surface-to-air missile systems, radar stations and complexes of various designation, Russia’s military chief said.

"Priority is given to such armaments as the Su-57, Su-35S and Su-34, and also the S-400, S-350 and Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile systems," the chief of the Russian General Staff said.

"Unmanned aviation is developing further. New reconnaissance/strike platforms with unmanned aerial vehicles successfully tested in combat conditions on the territory of Syria have been delivered to the troops. The capabilities of conducting electronic warfare, delivering precision strikes and boosting the range and duration of flights are also expanding," Gerasimov stressed.