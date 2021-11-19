Russia’s cutting-edge TOS-2 flamethrower boasts high export potential — defense firm

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. The TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ heavy flamethrower system has evoked the interest of foreign customers and has high export potential, CEO of the Splav Research and Production Association (part of the Technodinamika Holding Company within the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Smirnov told TASS on Friday.

This year, the system received its promotional certificate, the chief executive said.

"Considering the foreign customers’ interest in the TOS-1A system, we can make a clear conclusion that the TOS-2 also boasts high export potential," he said.

The first presentation of the latest flamethrower for the public evoked the interest of other countries, the Splav chief said.

"As far as I know, the first public demonstration of this system during the parade in Red Square evoked the interest of foreign customers," he said.

This heavy flamethrower system features improved technical characteristics, such as the increased operational range, the wheeled chassis and refined ergonomics, he added.

The TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ is a derivative of the TOS-1A ‘Solntsepyok’ (‘Scorching Sun’) heavy flamethrower system with improved performance characteristics. As compared to its predecessor, the system is mounted on the wheeled chassis of a Ural cross-country truck with an enhanced lifting capacity and features an increased fire range capability for rocket-propelled projectiles. The TOS-2 has fully automated aiming, firing and fire control systems. The heavy flamethrower is outfitted with a special crane and needs no transporter-loader vehicle. The TOS-2 is also outfitted with an electronic warfare system to shield it against precision weapons.

Russia to wrap up state trials of long-range projectile for TOS-2 by yearend

The state trials of a new long-range projectile for the TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ heavy flamethrower will be completed by the end of the year, the Splav chief said.

"The new rocket-propelled projectile has been developed. Its state trials are underway and the first batch has been produced for troop operational evaluation. We are also planning to complete the trials of the munition for the TOS-2 this year," the Splav head said, noting that the new projectile featured an increased range capability and could be used for the TOS-1A system.

Work is also currently underway to train combat crews for the TOS-2 ‘Tosochka’ heavy flamethrower system, the Splav chief said.

"Work is already ongoing to train combat teams for the new system, which radically differs from the TOS-1A by its outfitting," he said.