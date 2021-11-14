UAE, Russia discussing upgrade of air defense system - official

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates are discussing an opportunity of upgrading the antiaircraft missile and gun systems (AAMGS) Pantsir-S1M earlier supplied to the country, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"We are discussing the opportunity of upgrading earlier supplied AAMGS Pantsir-S1 with our Emirates’ partners," Shugaev said.

The upgrade will make it possible to significantly improve system capabilities, he noted. "However, it will only be possible to talk about specific area of the upgrade after coordination of the configuration with the foreign customer," Shugaev added.