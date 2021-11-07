Belarus to receive second batch of Russian BTR-82A armored vehicles soon

MINSK, November 7. /TASS/. Belarus’ armed forces will soon receive the second battalion set of BTR-82A armored personnel carriers from Russia, First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Belarusian Armed Forces Igor Korol said on Sunday.

"We have received one battalion set of BTR-82A, which came in service in the 120th mechanized brigade. The second battalion set of these state-of-the-art vehicles will reach Belarus within a month. It will go to the 6th mechanized brigade," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

According to Korol, the country’s army will receive Russian-made multi-purpose combat helicopters by mid-2022.

The first batch of Russian BTR-82A helicopters was delivered to Belarus in later September.

Such vehicles are used in the Azerbaijani and Kazakh armies.