Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman

LIMA, October 30. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles produced by Russia’s ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) have been put into operation in the countries of Latin America, a spokesman for UAV Latam company told TASS on Saturday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the SITDEF 2021 international arms show in Peru on Saturday, the spokesman said that UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere.

The SITDEF 2021 international defense technology show runs through October 31 on the premises of the Peruvian Army’s headquarters in Lima. The defense show has been held every two years since 2007. Russia’s Rosoboronexport is a constant participant in the Peru defense show.

The ZALA 421-08M is a lightweight drone that can be hand-launched. It has a flight time of over an hour and a half, a communications range of 15 to 30 km and a maximum weight of 2.5 kg. As its payload, it can carry a thermal imager with a video camera. The drone’s fixed design, light weight and smart control system allow for its operation by the personnel with the minimum training level.

ZALA Aero is a leading Russian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles and mobile systems. The company has been part of the Kalashnikov Group since January 2015.