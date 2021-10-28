Russia promoting service and tactical firearms on Latin American market

LIMA, October 28. /TASS/. Russia is promoting civilian guns, service and tactical firearms on the market of Latin American countries, CEO of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (within the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in the run-up to the SITDEF 2021 international defense show in Peru on Thursday.

"Rosoboronexport conducts constant marketing work to promote Russian civilian, service and tactical arms to police units of some Latin American countries along with specialized motor vehicles of various designation, including vehicles for patrols of urban infrastructure, road building machinery and other equipment," the chief executive said.

Russia is also promoting various vessels to the Latin American market, he added. "Besides, we are engaged in promoting civil, auxiliary and logistics vessels to the region’s countries," the Rosoboronexport head said.

"We see interest in some models. We hope for long-term work in this field," he said.

The SITDEF 2021 international defense technology show will run through October 31 on the premises of the Peruvian Army’s headquarters in Lima. The defense show has been held every two years since 2007. Russia’s Rosoboronexport is a constant participant in the Peru defense show.