Russian Black Sea Fleet's frigate heads to Mediterranean Sea

SEVASTOPOL, October 28. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet's frigate Admiral Grigorovich is sailing through the Bosphorus Strait on its way to the Mediterranean Sea, the Black Sea Fleet said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet's frigate Admiral Grigorovich is sailing through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles Straits to the Mediterranean Sea. The frigate is on a planned mission from the Black Sea to the offshore marine zone," the statement reads.

The frigate will join the Russian Navy's standing taskforce, taking the place of Admiral Essen, which has been performing its assigned duties in the Mediterranean Sea since August 2021.

Admiral Grigorovich is part of a new series of Project 11356R/M naval ships (the Project 11357 designation is also used). These frigates are designed to destroy enemy surface ships, submarines and ground installations, as well as to carry out patrols and defend sea lanes.