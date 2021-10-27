Russia’s advanced combat robot can simultaneously strike targets with various weapons

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The Marker robotic platform is capable of simultaneously striking targets with different types of weapons, Chief Designer of the Android Technics Research and Production Association, Head of the Marker Project Lab Alexei Bogdanov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Marker features a new system of drive solutions where an optoelectronic instrumentation unit that conducts observation, locks on and tracks an object is in the center and has its own separate drives while the drives for mounting the payload (armaments) are located to its left and right side and operate independently in a mode unrelated to each other. This arrangement makes it possible to simultaneously strike targets with various armaments," the chief designer said.

The accuracy and speed of the combat robot’s operation empowers it to strike both ground targets and mini-drones, he said.

Head of Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin earlier said that the Marker robotic vehicle in its configuration as a security system had begun patrolling the Vostochny spaceport in the Russian Far East. The robotic platform operated both in its remotely-controlled and autonomous modes, he specified.

The Marker experimental robotic platform has been developed as part of a joint project of the Advanced Research Fund and the Android Technics Research and Production Association that kicked off in 2018. The project aims to develop and hold large-scale tests of ground robotics and basic robotic elements.