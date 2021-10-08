US must publish details of nuclear submarine incident — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, October 8. /TASS/. The US must present the international community with the details of the US nuclear submarine USS Connecticut incident, when the submarine collided with an unknown object in the Indo-Pacific Region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

"China is deeply concerned over this incident. The US and other involved countries must provide information about relevant details, including the exact location of the incident, the goal of this mission, details on the object of collision, and whether there was any radiation leak or other environmental damage," the diplomat said.

"The US delays the publication of information on this incident and tries to cover it up. They actions are irresponsible and not transparent," he added.

The spokesman noted that this incident is particularly important amid the establishment the AUKUS partnership, which includes provision of nuclear submarine technologies from the US to Australia.

On Thursday, the US Navy Pacific Fleet reported that the USS Connecticut nuclear submarine collided with an unidentified object while diving in the Indo-Pacific Region, adding that the crew suffered no life-threatening injuries and that the nuclear reactor was not damaged.

According to Fox News, the incident happened in the South China Sea. The Connecticut did not collide with another submarine, the report said. According to the US Naval Institute (USNI), 11 crew members suffered medium or light injuries. A source told the Military Times that the "area’s topography at the time did not indicate there was a land mass in front of the boat," adding that there is no indication that the incident was hostile.