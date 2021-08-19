Russia to use next-generation Armata tanks to fine-tune warfare tactics

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The T-14 Armata next-generation tanks will become the basis for practicing and fine-tuning warfare tactics, member of the board of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission Mikhail Osyko told TASS in the run-up to the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"The Armata new generation of tanks will be used to practice and improve combat employment tactics because this is conceptually a different vehicle," the defense official said.

The Russian tank-building industry has also hammered out the technology for repairing and upgrading all basic combat vehicles in service, Osyko said.

"They cover all of the Russian Army’s needs for this hardware, including units stationed in the Arctic region. For example, the T-80 tank is to a great extent used in northern latitudes," he added.

Plans for the delivery of new and upgraded hardware have been specified taking into account the results obtained during R&D work on modernization, the member of Russia’s Military-Industrial Commission said.

The Armata is a heavy-tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop main battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored personnel carriers and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 Armata-platform-based tank was unveiled to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.