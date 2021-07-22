Rosoboronexport inks contracts worth 1 bln euro at MAKS-2021 air show, says CEO

ZHUKOVSKY/Moscow Region/, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) signed 13 export contracts on defense supplies to the tune of 1 bln euro at the MAKS-2021 international air show, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev told reporters.

"Rosoboronexport used the potential of MAKS-2021 to its maximum, inking 13 export contracts to supply Russian defense products to the tune of over 1 bln euro, on the sidelines of the air show," Mikheyev said.

The company’s portfolio of orders and the production plans of defense enterprises after MAKS-2021 will include the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, Mi-35M and Mi-17B5 helicopters, Protivnik-GE radars, Verba surface-to-air missile (SAM) MANPADS as well as modern air weapons, armored and automobile vehicles, he stated.