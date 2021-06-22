ICRC president says plans to raise problems of autonomous weapons at Moscow Conference

GENEVA, June 22. /TASS/. President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer, who will take part in the Moscow conference on international security on June 23, told TASS on Tuesday he plans to raise humanitarian problems linked with future conflicts, including losses from the indiscriminate use of autonomous weapons.

"I’m glad to be again invited to participate in the Moscow Conference and for that I would like to thank Russian authorities especially the Ministry of Defense. It is important that humanitarian angle is not forgotten when military and security matters are discussed," he said.

"Among the issues I would like to draw attention of the participants at the Conference will be the dynamics of conflict, which are creating enormous humanitarian consequences; our encouragement and support to states to use their leverage to promote IHL compliance to protect civilians and others not fighting during military operations, including in partnered ones; issues related to protection of essential infrastructure in protracted conflicts and our concerns for the future of conflicts, including the potential of indiscriminate harm from cyber-attacks and autonomous weapons," he said.

The Moscow Conference, organized by the Russian defense ministry, is held annually ad is tasked to promote cooperation between defense ministries of various countries in a bid to find joint ways of repelling new challenges and threats.

Maurer will take part in the conference on June 23 and will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.