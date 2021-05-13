Russian Baltic Fleet warships hold artillery firings in Gulf of Finland

KALININGRAD, May 13. /TASS/. Five surface combatants of the Baltic Fleet’s Leningrad naval base conducted artillery firings during drills in the Gulf of Finland to strike targets that simulated a mock enemy’s warships and air attack weapons, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The firings were conducted by the crews of naval ships in the drills that practiced an artillery battle with a notional enemy’s surface forces and a combat engagement with a standalone warship and air attack weapons," the press office said in a statement.

The maneuvers involved the small anti-submarine warfare ships Urengoi and Kazanets and the coastal and harbor minesweepers Pavel Khenov, RT-57 and RT-248, the press office specified.

In the course of the drills, the naval taskforce comprising the coastal and harbor mine countermeasures ships accomplished combat exercises to reconnoiter and search for mines using contact sweeps, eliminate mines with the shipborne armament and lead a naval group along a safe sea lane, the statement says.

The Baltic Fleet’s forces taking part in the maneuvers also practiced inter-operability and communications with naval ships, anti-sabotage measures during the anchorage in unsafe roadsteads and conducted joint maneuvering at different times of the day and night, the press office specified.