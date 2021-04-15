Tech firm unveils Russia’s first quadcopter invulnerable to electronic warfare systems

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russia’s ZALA Aero (part of the Kalashnikov Group within the state tech corporation Rostec) has developed the country’s first quadcopter ZALA 421-24 invulnerable to electronic warfare systems, ZALA Aero Special Projects Head Nikita Khamitov told TASS during the new drone’s presentation on Thursday.

"We have integrated a solution on this copter that allows conducting a flight in a complete radio silence mode. We give it a point on the map, fully switch off the communications channel and GPS and send it to the coordinate. The onboard computer creates a cloud of points on the ground and makes a flight already relative to the ground. It can return from absolutely any point of its flight, if our communications or GPS are cut off," Khamitov explained.

The new quadcopter has a flight time of about 40 minutes and an operating range of around 5 km. The ZALA 421-24 can be outfitted with a video camera and a thermal imaging device, he said.

In turn, the Kalashnikov Group reported that the new copter had low acoustic and visual signature for its detection.

"The drone is operated by a hand-held controller and can also be operated from a mobile vehicle. The drone is easy to operate, which allows its operation by one person," the Kalashnikov press office informed.

ZALA Aero is a leading Russian developer and manufacturer of unmanned aerial vehicles and mobile systems. The company has been part of the Kalashnikov Group since January 2015.