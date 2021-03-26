Three Russian nuclear subs surface from under Arctic ice for first time, says Navy chief

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 26. /TASS/. Three Russian nuclear-powered submarines simultaneously surfaced from under the ice at a distance of up to 300 meters from each other for the first time in history during Arctic drills, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

"As part of the Arctic expedition, three nuclear-powered submarines surfaced from under the ice in a limited space with a radius of 300 meters for the first time in the history of the Russian Navy," he said.

A comprehensive Arctic expedition, Umka-2021, is underway in the area of the Franz Josef Land archipelago, the Alexandra Land Island and the adjacent waters with the participation of the Russian Geographical Society, the admiral reported.

"For the first time, a set of combat training, scientific research and practical diverse measures in underway under the single design and plan in subpolar regions," he noted.

The expedition involves over 600 servicemen and civil personnel and about 200 items of armament, military and special hardware. Currently, the average air temperature in the area is minus 25-30 degrees Celsius while the ice cover is 1.5 meters thick and the wind is 32 m/s.