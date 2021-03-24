This year’s Victory Day parade on Red Square to involve 76 aircraft

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. A total of 76 aircraft will take part in this year’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, marking the 76th anniversary of victory over the Nazi Germany, the main navigator of the Russian air force, Col. Anatoly Minyailo, said.
"76 aircraft: 53 planes and 23 helicopters will take part in the 2021 parade. Preparations are already in full swing," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.
According to Minyailo, flight crews will start their training in early April.
The air group is based on nine airfields.
The military parade to mark the 76th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War will take place on Moscow’s Red Square in the accustomed format while spectators’ presence will depend on the epidemic situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week.
In 2020, Russia rescheduled its military parade traditionally held on Moscow’s Red Square on May 9 for June 24 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Russian President Vladimir Putin chose June 24 for the parade because this was the day when in 1945 the legendary historic parade of victors had taken place on Moscow’s Red Square. Victory Day parades were held on May 9, 2020 only in Minsk and Ashgabat while mass events in all the other post-Soviet states on that day were canceled over the pandemic.