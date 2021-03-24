This year’s Victory Day parade on Red Square to involve 76 aircraft

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. A total of 76 aircraft will take part in this year’s Victory Day parade on Moscow’s Red Square, marking the 76th anniversary of victory over the Nazi Germany, the main navigator of the Russian air force, Col. Anatoly Minyailo, said.

"76 aircraft: 53 planes and 23 helicopters will take part in the 2021 parade. Preparations are already in full swing," he said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

According to Minyailo, flight crews will start their training in early April.

The air group is based on nine airfields.