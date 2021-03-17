Russian Navy frigate embarks on Black Sea survey mission

SEVASTOPOL, March 17. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen has departed from its home naval base to embark on a survey mission in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"In the course of the mission, a working group aboard the frigate Admiral Essen represented by officers of the Black Sea Fleet’s headquarters will carry out a set of measures for surveying Black Sea areas designated for combat training," the press office said in a statement.

During the deployment to the sea, specialists will carry out navigational and hydrographic surveys of the seabed and register changes of the areas of the Crimean Peninsula’s coastline and the coast of the Krasnodar Region within the zone of the Fleet’s responsibility. The data obtained will be reflected on special maps and subsequently used for planning combat training measures, the statement says.

Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported earlier on Wednesday that the Black Sea Fleet had started tracking the Spanish Navy frigate Mendez Nunez that had entered the Black Sea.