Some 50 countries to take part in 2021 International Army games

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Some 50 countries expressed their intention to participate in the International Army games next year, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday.

"Almost 50 states have already filed for participation next year. The applications continue to come in, and I hope that nothing would prevent us from hosting this event," Shoigu said.

He reminded that over 30 countries participated this year, which competition taking place across five different states.

In 2021, the International Army games will take place between August 22 and September 4, including 34 international competitions with maximum extension of their geography.