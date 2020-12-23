Troops defend military base with Iskander missile systems from spy drones in Urals drills

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The troops of Russia’s Central Military District disabled a notional enemy’s drones that attempted to reconnoiter the military base of Iskander-M tactical missile systems during drills in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Under the drills’ scenario, the missile units received a signal that small-size aircraft were approaching the base. The electronic warfare squads carried out measures to detect and suppress radio communications in various frequency bands, thus disrupting the drones’ control channels," the press office said in a statement.

The troops employed a Zhitel automated jamming station, Orlan-10 drones based on the mobile Leer-3 jammer and other equipment, the statement says.

During the drills, the troops also practiced the skills of creating distorted navigation fields, suppressing remote-controlled explosives, finding the direction of the sources of radio-electronic emissions and jamming the notional enemy’s communications systems, according to the statement.

"As a result, all the eight drones were disabled," the press office said.

The drills involved more than 500 personnel and over 40 items of military hardware, it said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designated to strike adversary low-sized and site targets to a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.