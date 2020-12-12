{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Bulava missiles fired from Sea of Okhotsk at distance of over 5,500 km

The Defense Ministry added that "all the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field"
© The Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation/TASS

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from the Vladimir Monomakh nuclear-powered submarine in the Sea of Okhotsk was made at a distance of over 5,500 kilometers on Saturday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told President Vladimir Putin reporting on the drills of the strategic nuclear forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Defense Minister of the Russian Federation Army General Sergei Shoigu informed Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin about the final stage of the combat trials to control the strategic offensive forces. During them, the Pacific Fleet’s strategic missile-carrying underwater cruiser Vladimir Monomakh made a salvo launch of four Bulava ballistic missiles from its submerged position at a distance of more than 5,500 kilometers from the Sea of Okhotsk," the Defense Ministry said.

The ministry added that "all the missiles’ warheads successfully arrived at the designated area of the Chizha combat field."

The drills for the strategic nuclear forces’ command and control began in Russia on December 9 under the command of Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President Vladimir Putin. The drills involved the hardware of land-based, navy and air components of the Russian strategic nuclear forces. Ballistic and cruise missiles were fired from submarines and land-based launchers as well as from Tu-160 and Tu-95MS bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces. All the launches were performed as planned.

