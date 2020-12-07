First serial-produced Su-57 fighter to be delivered by year’s end

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The first serial-produced Su-57 fighter with the operational first-stage engine will be delivered to the Defense Ministry of the Russian Federation before the end of the year, chief executive of the state-run Rostec corporation Sergei Chemezov told journalists.

"In the near future, literally before the end of the year, we should deliver a serial-produced aircraft with the first-stage engine. It complies with all of the characteristics required of the fifth-generation aircraft," he said.