Latest patrol ship accepted for service in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

"An official ceremony was held at the Black Sea Fleet’s Novorossiysk naval base to accept the new patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin into the Fleet’s structure. Black Sea Fleet Deputy Commander Vice-Admiral Sergei Lipilin congratulated the first crew of the new ship on the commencement of its service in the Russian Navy," the press office said in a statement.

The patrol vessel Pavel Derzhavin built at the slipway of the Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Volga area is the Project 22160 third serial-built ship. The patrol ship was designed and built using the modular concept of armament. The ship is outfitted with the most advanced radio-technical and sonar systems, the statement says.

"The patrol ships of this type are designated to protect and defend the maritime economic zone and, in wartime, provide for the stability of the Fleet’s forces and facilities in the course of the defense of the areas of its basing," the statement reads.

The ships of this class feature sea endurance of 60 days, are capable of developing a speed of 30 knots and displace about 1,700 tonnes. They have a crew of about 80 and an operating range of up to 6,000 nautical miles.

The patrol ship Pavel Derzhavin has entered service with the naval group for the protection of the Novorossiysk naval base’s water area. The ship’s crew will soon start practicing special course tasks, following which it will switch to accomplishing planned combat training assignments, the press office said.

Project 22160 patrol vessels have been designed by the Severnoye Design Bureau (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation). They are the first ships in Russia based on the modular design principle.

Project 22160 ships are primarily designated to defend and protect the maritime economic zone. The patrol ships also capable of accomplishing escort and anti-piracy missions and carrying out search and rescue operations. They are armed with a 76.2mm artillery gun, an anti-aircraft missile system and machine guns.