Upgraded Ka-27 helicopters practice landings on latest frigate’s deck in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, October 28. /TASS/. Upgraded Kamov Ka-27 shipborne anti-submarine warfare helicopters practiced take-offs and landings on the deck of the latest frigate Admiral Kasatonov in the Barents Sea, the Northern Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of four upgraded Ka-27 helicopters of the Northern Fleet’s separate shipborne helicopter anti-submarine warfare air regiment performed landings and take-offs from the helipad of the latest frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov in the Barents Sea," the press office said in a statement.

The pilots held their training immediately after the frigate’s crew accomplished missile firings. The helicopter crews made several landings on the ship’s deck while the frigate was on the move and adrift, the statement says.

A Ka-27 young pilot carried out his first landing onto and take-off from the frigate’s helipad on his own under the control of experienced pilots under the drills’ program, the press office said.

The helicopter crews made flights to the area of the drills with the frigate Admiral Kasatonov in the Barents Sea from the home airfield of Severomorsk-1. After practicing all the training assignments at sea, they safely returned to their airbase, the statement says.

A Ka-27 helicopter developed by the Kamov Design Bureau is designated to detect, track and eliminate enemy submarines operating at depths of up to 500 meters and at speeds of up to 75 km/h in the search areas within 200 km from the carrier ship and at the Sea State as rough as 5 degrees, day and night and in any weather conditions.

A Ka-27 helicopter is capable of operating both from a coastal airfield and from a ship deck in all the geographical latitudes.