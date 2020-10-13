Russian Navy nuclear-powered sub strikes target with cruise missile in Barents Sea drills

MURMANSK, October 13. /TASS/. The crew of the nuclear-powered submarine Oryol struck a target with a Granit anti-ship cruise missile from its submerged position in the Barents Sea, the press office of the Northern Fleet reported on Tuesday.

"Today, as part of measures to practice planned combat training assignments for the summer training period, the crew of the Northern Fleet’s nuclear-powered missile-carrying underwater cruiser Oryol fired a Granit anti-ship cruise missile against a naval target at the Fleet’s combat training ranges in the Barents Sea. The fire was conducted from the submerged position against the target that simulated a notional enemy’s large surface ship. The target was located at a distance of over 120 km from the missile launch site," the press office said in a statement.

The missile firing was successful and the target that was struck was examined from the air by the crew of an Il-38 anti-submarine warfare plane of a separate composite air regiment of the Northern Fleet’s Air Force and Air Defense Army and the command noted high professionalism and naval skills of the crew of the nuclear-powered submarine Oryol, the press office specified.

The area of missile firings was closed for shipping and air flights in advance. Ships of the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces sealed off the area for the drills, the statement says.

Last week, the sub’s crew practiced anti-submarine warfare and mine countermeasures in interaction with a nuclear-powered submarine of a submarine force unit of the Northern Fleet and minesweepers of the Kola Flotilla of All-Arms Forces.

The third-generation nuclear-powered submarine K-266 ‘Oryol’ (Project 949A ‘Antey’) was laid down on January 19, 1989 at the Sevmash Shipyard in Severodvinsk in Russia’s northwest under factory No. 650. The sub was put on the list of the Soviet Navy’s warships on January 15, 1990. The sub was named Severodvinsk in 1991.

The submarine was floated out on May 22, 1992 and made operational on December 30 that year. The Russian Navy’s flag was raised on the vessel on January 20, 1993 and the sub was named Oryol in April 1993.