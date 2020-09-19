Russian army to be 70% provided with new weapons by year-end - deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces will be 70% equipped with brand-new, cutting-edge weapons and military hardware, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in a televised interview with Rossiya’23 news channel on Saturday.

"I think that upon the results of this year we will achieve a coveted amount, as we will approach to 70% in our army’s rearmament with advanced and promising types of weapons and military hardware," said Borisov, who is on a working visit in Tula on Saturday.

According to the deputy prime minister, state defense orders will not be disrupted due to the pandemic.

"Russian defense industry workers did not slow down even in the worst period of the pandemic. The plans for 2020 will be implemented. We monitor this practically in manual mode," Borisov said.