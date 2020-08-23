Russia’s state arms seller to offer almost 50 new weapon systems to world market

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport plans to offer almost 50 new weapon systems to the world arms market in the next five or six years, Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in the run-up to the Army-2020 international military and technical forum on Sunday.

"In the next five or six years, Rosoboronexport plans to deliver almost 50 new weapon systems to the international arms market. These are final products involving air defense systems, combat and military transport aircraft, and also the armor, naval hardware and artillery," the chief executive said.

The active work of Russian defense enterprises makes it possible to constantly deliver new armaments to the world market and formalize authorizing documentation for their exports, he said.

"Among bright examples, I can name such products of Rostec [state hi-tech corporation] as the T-14 ‘Armata’ tank, the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter and the entire family of Kalashnikov new-generation assault rifles: the 200th series. Among the products of other manufacturers, I would like to mention the Bumerang standardized combat platform, the 59N6-TE radar capable of detecting hypersonic targets and many other weapons," the chief executive said.

Rosoboronexport plans to continue the deliveries of Sukhoi Su-35 fighters in 2020, Mikheyev said.

"Among final products in 2020, the deliveries of Su-30MKI, Su-35 and MiG-29M/M2 fighters are planned," the chief executive said, without naming the purchasing countries.

Rosoboronexport will also continue the deliveries of Mi-35M, Mi-171E, Mi-171Sh and Mi-17V-5 helicopters, aircraft engines, Orlan-10 drones, T-90S and T-90SK tanks, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, BMPT tank support fighting vehicles, Kornet anti-tank missile systems, Repellent anti-drone systems, Tor-M2E surface-to-air missile launchers, Pantsyr-S1 anti-aircraft missile/gun systems, Igla man-portable air defense systems, small arms, ammunition and other items, Mikheyev said.

"Actually all the weapons that are planned for their delivery this year and in subsequent years, I mean advanced armaments and military hardware, are on display here at the Army-2020 forum," the Rosoboronexport chief said.