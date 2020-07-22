Russia's portfolio of arms orders exceeds $55 bln as of early 2020

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s arms exports exceeded $15 bln in 2019, while the portfolio of orders exceeded $55 bln as of early 2020, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said when delivering an annual report in the State Duma (lower house) on Wednesday.

"The defense industry is working successfully," he said. "Russian arms exports amounted to over $15 bln in 2019. The portfolio of orders as of the beginning of this year exceeded $55 bln. More than one hundred countries cooperate with Russia in that field," PM noted.

Moreover, new areas are being developed in the fuel and energy complex, he said, adding that production of liquified gas and equipment for solar and wind power plants is on the rise.