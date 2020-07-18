Russian Defense Ministry informs foreign counterparts of snap combat readiness drill

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has notified foreign counterparts about goals and objectives of the snap combat readiness drill, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin told reporters on Saturday.

"In the spirit of goodwill, the Russian Defense Ministry informed foreign counterparts through military and diplomatic channels about the goals and objectives of the activities conducted during the surprise combat readiness drill," Fomin said answering reporters’ questions.

Fomin recalled that the surprise combat readiness drills have been held by the Russian Armed Forces since July 17 following an order by Russia’s Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin. The drills involve forces of the Western and Southern Military Districts, the Airborne Force along with the Northern, Pacific, Baltic, Black Sea Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla.

"Now, the troops are on high alert, finishing concentration in designated areas and preparing for combat training tasks," Fomin said.

According to the deputy defense minister, forces, formations and military units are assigned the task of operational and combat training activities at 35 firing ranges and 17 maritime firing ranges, "which shows a large spatial scope and scale of the snap drills."

Fomin pointed out that the drills involve about 15,000 service members, about 400 aircraft, over 26,000 weapons and military hardware, and over 100 vessels.

"Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that the results of the troops’ action during the snap drills should be taken into account for their admission to the Kavkaz-2020 strategic command and staff exercise (scheduled for September - TASS)," Fomin added.