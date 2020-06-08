S-400, Pantsir air defense systems repel enemy missile strikes in Baltic Fleet drills

KALININGRAD, June 8. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet kicked off drills for repelling a notional enemy’s air and missile strikes against military facilities located in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The drills for repelling air attacks with the employment of air defense systems involve the teams of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun launchers of the Fleet’s air defense large unit and also naval aviation aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

During the scheduled measures, the personnel are practicing detecting, intercepting and eliminating notional air targets that are simulating airspace intruders, as well as shielding air frontiers and units based in the Kaliningrad Region, the statement says.