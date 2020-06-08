S-400, Pantsir air defense systems repel enemy missile strikes in Baltic Fleet drills

KALININGRAD, June 8. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet kicked off drills for repelling a notional enemy’s air and missile strikes against military facilities located in Russia’s westernmost Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.
"The drills for repelling air attacks with the employment of air defense systems involve the teams of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems and Pantsir-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun launchers of the Fleet’s air defense large unit and also naval aviation aircraft," the press office said in a statement.
During the scheduled measures, the personnel are practicing detecting, intercepting and eliminating notional air targets that are simulating airspace intruders, as well as shielding air frontiers and units based in the Kaliningrad Region, the statement says.
Sukhoi Su-24 bombers, Su-27 fighters, Su-30SM fighter- bombers, and also unmanned aerial vehicles are simulating the hypothetical enemy in the drills, according to the statement.
Concurrently, the radio-technical personnel of the Fleet’s air defense forces outfitted with advanced radar stations and C4I systems are accomplishing the procedures within the required time limits for deploying radars, detecting air targets and issuing the data to the command posts of anti-aircraft missile units armed with S-400 launchers, the press office said.
It was reported earlier on Monday that the Baltic Fleet’s forces and capabilities are monitoring the Baltops 2020 exercise of the US and European navies running in the southern and central parts of the Baltic Sea on June 7-19. The Baltops 2020 exercise involves 17 NATO countries and also Sweden and Finland as partner states. Up to 3,000 personnel, 28 ships and 28 aircraft and helicopters are taking part in the war games.