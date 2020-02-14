Russian large amphibious assault ship puts military hardware afloat during trials

"Over two days, hardware has been put afloat and physical fields have been measured. After that, the large amphibious assault ship returned to the base due to bad weather," the spokesman said.

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Pyotr Morgunov built by the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast has successfully fulfilled a part of the program of its trials, including putting military hardware afloat, Shipyard spokesman Sergei Mikhailov told TASS on Friday.

The trials will continue as soon as the weather improves, he added.

The Pyotr Morgunov made its previous deployment to the sea in December 2019. It was earlier reported that the final stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials aboard the Pyotr Morgunov would be combined with state trials. Shipyard spokesman Mikhailov said in December last year that the shipbuilders planned to deliver the warship to the Russian Navy in the first quarter of 2020.

The baseline Project 11711 lead large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren was delivered to the Russian Navy in June 2018.

On April 23, 2019, the Yantar Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) laid down two warships of the modified Project 11711 that will differ from their predecessors by larger displacement, an altered superstructure and the ability to carry two Ka-52K ‘Katran’ attack helicopters.

Head of the United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov told TASS at the Army-2019 international arms show that new large amphibious assault ships would be slightly wider and slightly longer while their displacement might reach 8,000 tonnes.