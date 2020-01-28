Tank troops wipe out enemy force in live-fire exercise in Urals

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Tank troops of Russia’s Central Military District eliminated a simulated enemy during a live-fire exercise at the Totsky training range in the Orenburg Region, the District’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"The tank troops conducted fire on the move from 125mm guns and coaxial PKT machine-guns against targets that simulated an enemy tank, a recoilless gun and manpower at distances of 500 to 2,000 meters. The targets were tracked with the help of the latest Sosna-U fire control system mounted on armored vehicles," the press office said in a statement.

The digital ballistic computer helped cut the time of preparing data for the fire on moving targets while the improved optical channels made it possible to lock on tank-type targets reliably at ranges of up to 5,000 meters, the press office specified.

"Also, classes were held at training places to study the fundamentals and the rules of fire, solving firing tasks, disassembling and assembling the coaxial PKT machine-gun and the 12.7mm Kord anti-aircraft machine-gun," the statement says.

The live-fire exercise involved over 500 troops and 30 items of combat and special hardware.

Russia’s Central Military District is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan.