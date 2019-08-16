Anti-aircraft gunners to live-fire S-400 missile systems in south Russia drills

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The combat crews of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems will hold live-fire drills at the Ashuluk training range in the Astrakhan Region to practice repelling a notional enemy’s aerospace attack, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Friday.

The S-400 crews redeployed to the Ashuluk firing range from the Leningrad Region in northwest Russia by performing a combined foot and vehicular march and covering a distance of 2,000 km. The drills at the practice range will take place in a simulated warfare environmrnt with the employment of aerospace attack weapons.

"During the drills, the combat crews will accomplish the required procedures within specified time limits for servicing military hardware, equipping and camouflaging the launch positions and command posts and will practice repelling a multiple missile attack with electronic and combat launches of missiles," the statement says.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long- and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.

Russia’s state armament program stipulates the purchase of 56 S-400 battalions by 2020, which will allow for re-arming 28 Russian two-battalion surface-to-air missile regiments. By now, the Russian Army has deployed 53 S-400 battalions in 23 regiments and two training centers.