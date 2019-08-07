S-400 teams strike enemy high-speed missiles in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from the air defense forces of Russia’s Central Military District repelled an attack by a notional enemy’s high-speed missiles during the drills in the Samara and Saratov Regions in the Volga area, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The personnel employed the Nebo-U radar station to identify missile launches at a distance of about 350 km. The air defense troops were assigned the task of promptly aiming the systems at the targets, tracking and engaging them and destroying the air objects by counter launches after they were identified," the press office said in a statement.

The S-400 teams detected and struck over 30 high-speed targets moving at a speed of about 1,000 m/s at various altitudes by making electronic launches, the statement says.

The air defense exercise involved more than 500 personnel and over 80 items of military and special hardware.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.