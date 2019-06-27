Russian Navy to get two advanced Yasen-M subs under new state contract

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 27. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will get two advanced Yasen-M multipurpose nuclear-powered submarines under a state contract concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Thursday.

"Today is a large-scale event both for the Russian Armed Forces and for our defense industry. Today we have signed a number of large-scale deals. These are firm contracts to be more exact. They relate to the Su-57 [fifth-generation fighter jet] and modern air-launched weapons for this plane. These deals also cover two new Yasen-class submarines. These are substantial volumes and a very significant contract," the deputy defense minister said.

It was earlier reported that 46 state contracts worth over 1 trillion rubles ($15.9 billion) had been concluded at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yasen Project

Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard has built and delivered the baseline Project 885 Yasen-class submarine Severodvinsk to the Navy. It has entered service with Russia’s Northern Fleet. The improved Project 885M Yasen-M lead submarine Kazan is currently undergoing trials. Five more Project 885M submarines are at various stages of their construction.

The Project 885 and Project 885M submarines have been developed by the St. Petersburg-based Malakhit Marine Engineering Bureau.

The Army-2019 military and technical forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30. According to preliminary estimates, more than 1,500 enterprises and organizations are taking part in the form to feature over 27,000 products and technologies.