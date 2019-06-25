Russia unveils advanced reconnaissance drone at Army-2019 forum

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, June 25. /TASS/. Russia demonstrated its most advanced Korsar reconnaissance drone at the Army-2019 international military and technical forum for the first time.

As the drone’s accompanying materials indicate, the Korsar belongs to the class of short-range reconnaissance drones. The drone has a maximum takeoff weight of 200 kg and a flight range of 120 km. The Korsar can develop a speed of 120-150 km/h at an altitude of up to 5,100 meters. Its flight duration is 10 hours.