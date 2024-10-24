Forces accustomed to 'dominating everything' impede transition to multipolar world — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. The transition to a new multipolar world order is being held back by forces accustomed to "dominating everything and everyone," Russian President Vladimir Putin said the BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"The transition to a more just world order is not proceeding smoothly. Its development is being retarded by forces accustomed to thinking and acting in the logic of dominating everything and everyone," Putin said.

He remarked that all countries participating in the meeting "share similar aspirations, values and vision of a new democratic world order reflecting cultural and civilizational diversity, and are convinced that such a world order should be based on the universal principles of respect for the legitimate interests and sovereign choice of countries and peoples, observance of international law and the determination to maintain mutually beneficial honest cooperation."