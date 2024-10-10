Israeli Air Force planes hit two buildings in central Beirut

BEIRUT, October 10. /TASS/. Israeli Air Force planes have attacked facilities of the Shiite organization Hezbollah in the central part of the Lebanese capital, a source in the local civil defense service has told TASS.

"Two strikes were carried out on buildings in the residential areas of Ras al-Nabaa and Al-Nweiri, where Hezbollah medical centers were located," the source said. Panic broke out in these densely populated neighborhoods, he said.

Ambulances rushed to the buildings hit by the airstrikes. According to eyewitnesses, there were casualties.