Attempts to isolate Russia may cause escalation of Ukrainian conflict — envoy of Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 13. /TASS/. Attempts to isolate Russia and impose sanctions against it may cause an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Ambassador of Brazil to Kiev Rafael de Mello Vidal said in an interview with the Metropoles website.

"Brazil opposes the international isolation of either side, both Russia and Ukraine, because, if we isolate Russia or impose sanctions against it, we may worsen the conflict," he said.

The envoy added that Brazil does not intend to abolish its neutrality in the Ukrainian conflict.

"I have always said it that the abolition of this neutrality would not be the best way for Brazil to aid Ukraine," he said. "The best way for Brazil to help is to consistently adhere to its neutrality, because, if we reject it, we will have extremely few military resources to change the course of war, and extremely few financial options to support Ukraine. Kiev may lose an important instrument offered by Brazil - an option for a dialogue and interaction with Moscow."

The diplomat noted that the Brazilian leadership consistently advocates peace and "works every day to find a solution to this conflict." The Brazilian authorities refuse to support those who resort to belligerent rhetoric and advocates further hostilities. In addition, Brazil does not intend to take part in any military agreements and alliances," he added.

On September 12, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky complained that he did not find understanding and support from President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during their meeting in New York in September last year. He also criticized Brazil’s proposals to Kiev for a dialogue with Moscow, mutual steps towards each other and a compromise. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Zelensky is not in a position to criticize China’s and Brazil’s peace plans, because it is going to be the West that will decide for Kiev.