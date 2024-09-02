Xi calls on Global South to preserve independence amid present-day challenges

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on countries of the Global South to think for themselves despite the large-scale changes in the international arena and unprecedented challenges.

"The world is seeing rapid large-scale changes, with humankind facing unprecedented challenges," the Chinese foreign ministry quoted him as saying at a meeting with his visiting South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa. "The more difficult the international situation becomes, the firmer countries of the Global South should defend their independence, maintain unity and cooperation, and jointly advocate for international justice."

Beijing, according to Xi, is ready for closer cooperation with South Africa and will "fully support its presidency in the Group of Twenty next year." The Chinese leader stressed that the friendly relations between the two countries rest on mutual respect and support.

"Despite the changes in the international situation, China and South Africa’s modernization mission remains unchanged, as does their intention to develop Chinese-South African cooperation, and desire to improve global governance," Xi stressed, adding that closer cooperation between the two countries is in the interests of their peoples, "fits well into the historical process of the development and growth of the Global South, and has a benchmark significance and global influence."